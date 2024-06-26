High winds and power outages reported as storms hit north Missouri communities

Severe thunderstorms swept across several counties in Missouri early Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage and power outages. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO, has released preliminary local storm reports detailing the impact of these storms.
The storms were characterized by high wind gusts, reaching up to 70 mph in some areas, and resulted in multiple instances of trees downed power outages, and damaged infrastructure.
Below is a summary of the reported events:
- Andrew County
- Savannah
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Damage
- Time: 12:40 a.m.
- Details: Trees down in Savannah reported by law enforcement.
- Savannah
- Livingston County
- Chillicothe
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Gust
- Time: 12:48 a.m.
- Wind Speed: Estimated 50-60 mph
- Details: Strong winds were reported by the emergency manager, with the time estimated from radar.
- Chillicothe
- Grundy County
- Trenton
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Gust
- Time: 12:25 a.m.
- Wind Speed: Estimated 50-60 mph
- Details: Numerous power outages were reported by the Grundy County Emergency Manager. Velocity data estimated the wind gusts, with the time estimated from radar.
- Galt
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Gust
- Time: 12:40 a.m.
- Wind Speed: Estimated 50 mph
- Details: Reported by the public.
- Spickard
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Gust
- Time: 12:18 a.m.
- Wind Speed: Estimated 60 mph
- Details: Reported by the public.
- Trenton
- Harrison County
- Bethany
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Gust
- Time: 11:56 p.m. (June 25)
- Wind Speed: Estimated 60 mph
- Details: Numerous reports of power outages on the east side of Bethany. Local law enforcement and utility companies are investigating the outages, likely caused by wind gusts. Time estimated from radar.
- Bethany
- Gentry County
- Albany
- Event: Thunderstorm Wind Gust
- Time: 11:51 p.m. (June 25)
- Wind Speed: Estimated 65-70 mph
- Details: Reports of trees down on power lines and a blown transformer. Information from Gentry County Dispatch, with the time estimated from radar.
- Albany