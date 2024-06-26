High winds and power outages reported as storms hit north Missouri communities

Share To Your Social Network

Severe thunderstorms swept across several counties in Missouri early Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage and power outages. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO, has released preliminary local storm reports detailing the impact of these storms.

The storms were characterized by high wind gusts, reaching up to 70 mph in some areas, and resulted in multiple instances of trees downed power outages, and damaged infrastructure.

Below is a summary of the reported events:

Andrew County Savannah Event : Thunderstorm Wind Damage Time : 12:40 a.m. Details : Trees down in Savannah reported by law enforcement.

Livingston County Chillicothe Event : Thunderstorm Wind Gust Time : 12:48 a.m. Wind Speed : Estimated 50-60 mph Details : Strong winds were reported by the emergency manager, with the time estimated from radar.

Grundy County Trenton Event : Thunderstorm Wind Gust Time : 12:25 a.m. Wind Speed : Estimated 50-60 mph Details : Numerous power outages were reported by the Grundy County Emergency Manager. Velocity data estimated the wind gusts, with the time estimated from radar. Galt Event : Thunderstorm Wind Gust Time : 12:40 a.m. Wind Speed : Estimated 50 mph Details : Reported by the public. Spickard Event : Thunderstorm Wind Gust Time : 12:18 a.m. Wind Speed : Estimated 60 mph Details : Reported by the public.

Harrison County Bethany Event : Thunderstorm Wind Gust Time : 11:56 p.m. (June 25) Wind Speed : Estimated 60 mph Details : Numerous reports of power outages on the east side of Bethany. Local law enforcement and utility companies are investigating the outages, likely caused by wind gusts. Time estimated from radar.

Gentry County Albany Event : Thunderstorm Wind Gust Time : 11:51 p.m. (June 25) Wind Speed : Estimated 65-70 mph Details : Reports of trees down on power lines and a blown transformer. Information from Gentry County Dispatch, with the time estimated from radar.



