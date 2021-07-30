High-speed pursuit ends in Kearny with apprehension of one suspect; driver and passenger elude authorities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has provided some details on a law enforcement pursuit in which one person was arrested, but the driver was able to elude authorities.

A deputy observed a vehicle speeding northbound on Interstate 35 at an alleged 102 miles an hour. He was able to get the driver of the car to stop, but it then took off, continuing north at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle turned around at Cameron and went south on Interstate 35. Another Clinton County Deputy attempted to deploy spike strips but was unsuccessful. The Tuesday night pursuit continued into Clay County, where a deputy was able to deploy spikes on the vehicle successfully. The pursuit continued into Kearney onto a dead-end street where the vehicle crashed and three occupants fled on foot.

A law enforcement canine was involved in apprehending a passenger, which the sheriff’s office identified as D’ante Draper of Kansas City. Draper faces charges of fleeing/resisting while creating a substantial risk and unlawful possession of a firearm. A Clay County warrant accuses Draper of tampering with a motor vehicle. The U.S. Marshal’s office has a warrant accusing Draper of a weapons offense, a probation violation – drug user in possession of a firearm. The Clinton County Sheriff’s office reports the driver was later identified but had not been apprehended. There has been no update since the report by the Clinton County Sheriff.

