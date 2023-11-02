High-speed chase leads to medical emergency in the Ludlow area; driver transported to hospital under police guard

On Wednesday, November 1, the Chillicothe Police Department was engaged in a high-speed pursuit that culminated with a female suspect, wanted on multiple warrants, allegedly consuming a substance believed to be a controlled drug.

The incident began when officers received information about a woman located in the 1000 block of Graves Street, who was wanted for several active warrants from various jurisdictions. Upon attempting to apprehend the individual, the situation escalated as the suspect’s vehicle reportedly attempted to strike an officer before fleeing the scene. The officer narrowly avoided the vehicle, and a chase ensued with the support of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 36 and came to an end in the Ludlow area. It was during this time that the female fugitive reportedly became unresponsive due to the ingestion of an unknown substance, suspected to include fentanyl. Quick action by the officers involved CPR and the administration of multiple doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment for suspected opioid overdoses, which successfully revived the suspect.

Subsequently, the woman was transported to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe under police guard. Due to her critical condition, she was later airlifted to a hospital in the Kansas City area, where she remains as of Thursday morning, November 2.

As a result of her medical state, the Chillicothe Police Department has reported that the woman was released from custody. Additionally, a man who was also taken into custody at the scene has since been released by the authorities.

While evidence from the incident was collected, the names of the individuals involved have not been disclosed as the investigation is still active.