High-speed chase ends in crash with big rig on I-35

In a severe accident that occurred on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3:48 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Jason M. Pressley, 46, of Kansas City, Missouri, collided with a 1998 Peterbilt tractor-trailer at the Holt Rest Area on northbound Interstate 35, approximately one mile north of Holt.

The crash happened as the Suburban, fleeing from emergency vehicles, traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35. The vehicle exited into the northbound Holt Rest Area, striking the towed unit of the stationary Peterbilt, which was driven by Toby L. Polley, 55, of Ridgeway, Missouri. The Suburban continued southbound in the rest area, descending an embankment and hitting several trees, before coming to rest facing south on its wheels.

Pressley, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Holt Ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital. A passenger in the Suburban, Kerstyn K. Rust, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, also not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the same hospital by Kearney Ambulance.

The Chevrolet Suburban sustained total damage and was towed by Scotty’s Carriage Works in Lathrop, while the tractor-trailer experienced minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response to this incident.