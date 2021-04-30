High speed chase ends in arrest of Illinois man in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A vehicle pursuit that started west of Wheeling on April 24th resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man in Linn County.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Terrence Turner of Country Club Hills, Illinois has been charged in Livingston County with felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.

Online court information indicates his bond was originally set at $25,000 cash only, no surety, and Supervision Services. It was amended on April 28th to 10% allowed. Turner is next scheduled for court on May 26th.

Cox reports a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on eastbound on Highway 36 when it checked on radar at 90 miles per hour in a 65 zone. The vehicle allegedly sped up and fled. The deputy terminated the pursuit and notified Linn County authorities, who stopped the vehicle. The Livingston County deputy responded to that location, and Linn County authorities arrested Turner. He was returned to Livingston County and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Cox notes the female passenger told law enforcement she demanded multiple times that the driver stop; however, he refused to do so.

