High-speed chase beginning in Daviess County results in multiple crashes, injuries to three children

Three children were injured and the driver of their vehicle was arrested on multiple counts, including excessive speeding, that ended in a three-vehicle wreck on Tuesday in Clinton County.

The highway patrol identified the driver of a car as 32-year-old Kenneth Sneed of Kansas City. Three children in the car, whom the patrol said were not in safety devices, received minor injuries. The children were identified as 13-year-old Kenneth Sneed, 10-year-old Sanjay Sneed, and 12-year-old Tiajah Gipson all of Kansas City. Each was transported by ambulances to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

A state trooper reports Sneed was southbound on Interstate 35 when the car he was driving struck the rear passenger corner of another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Pamela Thompson of St. Joseph, which then went into the median where it came to a stop. Sneed’s car returned to I-35 when he over-corrected and the car struck the front driver’s side of a southbound semi-truck driven by 25-year-old Zachary Szabo of Postville, Iowa. Vehicle damage ranged from moderate to extensive in the accident that ended six miles east of Lathrop.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports its assisted the Highway Patrol with a pursuit that began in Daviess County, reaching dangerous speeds.

The Highway Patrol arrest report indicates Kenneth Sneed has been accused of a dozen potential counts, one of which is driving a Dodge Charger 150 miles an hour in a 70 zone. Sneed also is accused of felony resisting / interfering with an arrest by fleeing in a vehicle, three counts of child endangerment, felony assault, misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Other allegations include three counts of improper child restraint, following too close, improper lane usage, cut in on an overtaken vehicle, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and driving with vision reducing material.

Kenneth Sneed was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold.

