The Gilman City High School Junior and Senior Prom will be held on April 29th.

Entrance for the “Big City Lights” themed event begins at 6 pm at the school. A Grand March will be held at 7 pm. A dinner and dance will follow at 8 pm.

An after prom party will run from 11:30 pm to 3 am.

