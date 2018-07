A Higginsville resident was injured Monday night in Carroll County when the Polaris ATV he was operating struck a gate ejecting him from the vehicle.

Twenty-two-year-old Marcus Hayes was flown by medical helicopter (Lifeflight Eagle) to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. The accident happened at 8:15 on private property off Carroll County Road 239.

The report noted Hayes was wearing safety equipment.

