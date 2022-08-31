Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show set for September 3rd

Local News August 31, 2022 KTTN News
Annual Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show
The Annual Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show will be held on September 3rd. The free outdoor event will be from 9 am to 5 pm.

Threshing demonstrations will be at 10 and 3 o’clock. There will also be baling and blacksmithing demonstrations, a tractor and auto show, and on-site food vendors.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

If the show is canceled on September 3rd due to unfavorable weather, it will be rescheduled for September 5th.

More information is available on the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show Facebook page. David Key can also be contacted for additional information at 660-635-0613.

