Heritage Days set to begin September 24 in Jamesport

A craft show, retail market, and other activities will be held in Jamesport during Heritage Days. The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the event at the Spillman Event Center on September 24th and 25th from 9 to 4 o’clock on both days.

There will be kettle corn and other food, fall décor, antiques, and a flea market. Attendees can also make their own scarecrow.

That Saturday will include the Highway 190 Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show at the Jamesport City Park starting at 8 a.m. There will be dash plaques for the first 100 entries, door prizes, and handmade trophies. The Jamesport Lions Club will provide concessions. The Katatonic Rockabilly Trio will play music from 1 to 4 o’clock that afternoon.

Other activities at Heritage Days on September 25th will include demonstrations, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple butter making, pressed cider, and bounce houses.

Contact Amanda for more information about the car show at 660-605-0575. More information on Heritage Days, in general, can be obtained by contacting the Jamesport Community Association at 660-684-6146.

