Heritage Days set for September 25 and 26th in Jamesport

A craft show, retail market, and flea market will be part of Heritage Days in Jamesport later this month. Kettle corn and other food, fall décor, and antiques will also be available at the Spillman Event Center on September 25th and 26th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days.

That Saturday will also include live music from the Country Style Band from 1 to 4 o’clock as well as demonstrations, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple butter making, pressed cider, and bounce houses.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors Heritage Days. Contact JCA for more information at 660-684-6146.

The Highway 190 Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show will also be at the Jamesport City Park on September 26th starting at 8 o’clock in the morning. The entry fee is $15. Contact Amanda for more information about the car show at 660-605-0575.

