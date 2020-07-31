Heritage Days and the Highway 190 Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show slated for September in Jamesport

Heritage Days and the Highway 190 Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show will be held in Jamesport in September.

A craft show and retail market will be at Heritage Days at the Spillman Event Center on September 25th and 26th from 9 to 4 o’clock each day. There will also be kettle corn and other food, fall décor, antiques, and a flea market. That Saturday only will include lost arts demonstrations, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple butter making, pressed cider, bounce houses, and live music.

Multiple classes of vehicles will be on display at the Highway 190 Car Show at the Jamesport City Park on September 26th. Registration will start at 8 o’clock that morning. The entry fee is $15. The Jamesport Lions Club will serve lunch. Contact Amanda for more information on the car show at 660-605-0575.

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the events. More information can be obtained by visiting jamesportmissouri.info, calling 660-684-6146, or emailing jamesportmo@yahoo.com.

