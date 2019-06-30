Help save lives at the 29th annual Kirksville Media Blood Drive

The Kirksville Daily Express, KTVO-TV, KIRX-AM, KRXL-FM, KTUF-FM, KLTE Bott Radio, Cable One, Rehoboth Baptist Church and the St. Louis Cardinals are once again teaming up with the American Red Cross to help save lives at an important time of year. The 29th annual Kirksville Media Blood Drive will be held Thursday, July 25, from Noon to 6 p.m.

Everyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals Time To Fly T-shirt, while supplies last. Pizza Hut, Smoothie King and Pepsi products will be provided at this blood drive. In addition, all donors can register to win a St Louis Cardinals prize package that include tickets to a future Cardinals game and passes to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum in St. Louis.

“It is amazing what one hour of your time can mean to patients who need blood,” said Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder. “I hope Cardinals fans will make a difference in our community by rolling up a sleeve and donating blood at this year’s drive.”

On June 11, the American Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood this summer.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the letters representing the main blood groups – are disappearing from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients. When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B, O and AB blood types go missing from hospital shelves, patient care and medical treatments are affected.

29th annual Kirksville Media Blood Drive

Thursday, July 25, 2018

Noon to 6 p.m.

Rehoboth Baptist Church

100 Pfieffer Ave.

Kirksville, MO 63501

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s blood drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

How to donate blood



Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.