Hedrick Medical Center to host webcast on precision medicine

Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe will be a remote viewing location for a free two-hour overview presentation on precision medicine.

“Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Precision Medicine” will be broadcast live via webcast in the Litton Room of Hedrick next Wednesday, November 6, 2019, evening from 6 to 8 o’clock.

A doctor from the Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute will discuss bio market testing, using biomarkers to find the best treatment, types of targeted therapies, and genetic testing for inheritable cancers.

Questions will be taken from the in-person audience at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City as well as the remote audiences at Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe and the Western Missouri Medical Center of Warrensburg.

Call Gilda’s Club Kansas City to register to see the precision medicine presentation Wednesday at 816-531-5444.

