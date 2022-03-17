Hedrick Medical Center Recognized as a Missouri AIM Star facility

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Hedrick Medical Center has been recognized as a Missouri AIM Star by the Missouri Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health.

The recognition signifies the hospital’s completion of the organization’s Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Collaborative. Hypertension, known as high blood pressure, can have a devastating effect on a mother and baby. Pre-eclampsia , a condition signaled by high blood pressure, is the leading cause of maternal mortality — occurring in one in every 25 pregnancies.

“The evidence is clear — early intervention for hypertension can save the lives of a mother and child,” said Jon D. Doolittle, Missouri Hospital Association President, and CEO. “AIM’s Severe Hypertension in Pregnancy Collaborative is a powerful tool in efforts to reduce maternal and child harm in Missouri. These hospitals are making a difference for their patients.”

The MO AIM initiative launched in 2019 to support hospitals’ implementation of evidence-based practices to improve the rapid treatment of high blood pressure and ensure timely follow-up care after delivery. Hospitals within the collaborative participated in education and training, policy development, and data reporting, while increasing patient and family education on the reportable signs and symptoms of high blood pressure in pregnancy.

“One of our key missions at Hedrick is to protect the health and safety of our patients,” said Steve Schieber, CEO, of Hedrick Medical Center. “And that is certainly true for the mothers delivering in our maternity unit. This recognition is another validation of the expertise and attention provided by our doctors, nurses, and the entire staff who assist with caring for our maternity patients.”

During the two-year program, only 25 hospitals met the criteria for successful implementation.

