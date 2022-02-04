Hedrick Medical Center moving COVID-19 testing site to new location

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Hedrick Medical Center is moving their COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to a new location, the Hedrick Family Care parking lot. The current site, the American Legion building in Chillicothe at 1400 Washington Street, will close on February 4, at 9 a.m. The new location in the Hedrick Family Care parking lot will open on February 7, at 8 a.m.

As patients enter the Hedrick Family Care parking lot, there will be four parking spaces to the right of the entrance to the clinic. Those spaces will have a sign in front of them with a number assigned, 1-4. Patients will call the phone number on the sign, answer questions, and then will wait in the car for a Hedrick Family Care staff member to come out to perform the nasal swab.

The testing hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain an order from a health care provider before arriving at the testing site. An appointment is required.

Related