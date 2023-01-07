Hedrick Medical Center medical staff continue scholarship opportunity

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff is pleased to announce the continuation of a scholarship program for area residents. The Harkness Scholarship is named after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at Hedrick Medical Center. Dr. Harkness died in 1988.

The Harkness Scholarship aims to support and encourage individuals in the surrounding rural communities who have chosen the path to become a physician. Scholarships will be awarded annually, up to $1,000 per recipient.

Each scholarship will require recipients to share their grades and school status if requested by the Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff. Applicants may apply for and receive this award each year throughout their education/training.

Eligible candidates include:

High school student accepted to a 6-year medical school

Undergraduate accepted into medical school

Current medical student

Current medical resident

Must be from one of the following counties; Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Mercer, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Linn, Mercer, Putnam, Ray, Saline, Sullivan

Minimum GPA of 3.5

Completed 20 hours of community service

Applicants are required to write a short essay and include two letters of recommendation.

Scholarship applications can be found at saintlukeskc.org/harkness-scholarship. Applications must be received or postmarked by April 15, 2023.

For questions, contact Colby Baker, HMC Harkness Liaison, at 660-214-8114 or [email protected]

