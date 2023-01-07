Hedrick Medical Center medical staff continue scholarship opportunity

Local News January 7, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Hedrick Medical Center
The Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff is pleased to announce the continuation of a scholarship program for area residents. The Harkness Scholarship is named after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at Hedrick Medical Center. Dr. Harkness died in 1988.

The Harkness Scholarship aims to support and encourage individuals in the surrounding rural communities who have chosen the path to become a physician. Scholarships will be awarded annually, up to $1,000 per recipient.

Each scholarship will require recipients to share their grades and school status if requested by the Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff. Applicants may apply for and receive this award each year throughout their education/training.

Eligible candidates include:

  • High school student accepted to a 6-year medical school
  • Undergraduate accepted into medical school
  • Current medical student
  • Current medical resident
  • Must be from one of the following counties; Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Mercer, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Linn, Mercer, Putnam, Ray, Saline, Sullivan
  • Minimum GPA of 3.5
  • Completed 20 hours of community service

Applicants are required to write a short essay and include two letters of recommendation.

Scholarship applications can be found at saintlukeskc.org/harkness-scholarship. Applications must be received or postmarked by April 15, 2023.

For questions, contact Colby Baker, HMC Harkness Liaison, at 660-214-8114 or  [email protected]

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

