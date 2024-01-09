Hedrick Medical Center earns recognition for rural cardiac care

People living in rural areas typically have a shorter lifespan, by an average of three years, compared to those in urban settings, and face a 40% higher risk of developing heart disease. Hedrick Medical Center is actively working to change these statistics.

The center recently received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Rural Recognition Bronze Award. This award highlights their efforts in optimizing acute cardiac care and reducing disparities in rural health care outcomes, particularly for ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

The American Heart Association, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to heart and brain health, acknowledges the critical role of rural hospitals in providing essential healthcare services. These hospitals are crucial in delivering timely, evidence-based care to rural communities. Consequently, rural hospitals participating in Get With The Guidelines® – CAD are eligible for awards, based on performance metrics for suspected non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome (NSTE-ACS) and/or STEMI.

Catherine Hamilton, the administrator at Hedrick Medical Center, expressed pride in the recognition of their work in improving lives affected by coronary artery disease in north central Missouri. She emphasized the center’s commitment to overcoming challenges such as extended distances from specialized hospitals, transportation issues, and bed availability, ensuring high-quality emergency cardiac care for rural residents.

The award acknowledges hospitals that excel in suspected non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome care. Excellence is measured by compliance with seven guideline-directed care metrics for STEMI, including early STEMI recognition by electrocardiogram, timely inter-facility hospital transfers, rapid reperfusion strategies, and appropriate medication administration before transfer.

Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., MPH, a volunteer expert for the American Heart Association and co-director of the Center for Health Economics and Policy, commended Hedrick Medical Center’s contribution to improving care for all Americans, highlighting the unique healthcare challenges and opportunities in north central Missouri.