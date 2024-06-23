Heat advisory warns of heat index values up to 108 in Missouri

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a heat advisory effective from June 23 until June 24 at 8:00 p.m. CDT. The advisory warns of heat index values reaching up to 108 degrees, impacting portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest, and west central Missouri. The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Monday.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Hot temperatures and high humidity levels can pose significant health risks. It is essential to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned environments, avoid direct sun exposure, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Counties and Towns in the Heat Advisory:
|County
|Towns (not all towns listed)
|Atchison
|Atchison, Tarkio
|Nodaway
|Maryville, Hopkins
|Worth
|Grant City, Allendale
|Gentry
|Albany, Stanberry
|Harrison
|Bethany, Eagleville
|Mercer
|Princeton, Mercer
|Holt
|Oregon, Mound City
|Andrew
|Savannah, Rosendale
|De Kalb
|Maysville, Stewartsville
|Daviess
|Gallatin, Pattonsburg
|Grundy
|Trenton, Galt
|Buchanan
|St. Joseph, Rushville
|Clinton
|Plattsburg, Lathrop
|Caldwell
|Kingston, Hamilton
|Livingston
|Chillicothe, Wheeling
|Platte
|Platte City, Parkville
|Clay
|Liberty, Excelsior Springs
|Ray
|Richmond, Lawson
|Carroll
|Carrollton, Norborne
|Chariton
|Keytesville, Brunswick
|Jackson
|Kansas City, Independence
|Lafayette
|Lexington, Odessa
|Saline
|Marshall, Sweet Springs
|Howard
|Fayette, New Franklin
|Cass
|Harrisonville, Belton
|Johnson
|Warrensburg, Knob Noster
|Pettis
|Sedalia, Smithton
|Cooper
|Boonville, Otterville
|Bates
|Butler, Rich Hill
|Henry
|Clinton, Windsor
Residents in these counties should remain vigilant and follow the safety instructions provided to mitigate the effects of the extreme heat. Stay hydrated, seek shade, and use air conditioning to stay cool.