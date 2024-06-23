Heat advisory warns of heat index values up to 108 in Missouri

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a heat advisory effective from June 23 until June 24 at 8:00 p.m. CDT. The advisory warns of heat index values reaching up to 108 degrees, impacting portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest, and west central Missouri. The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Hot temperatures and high humidity levels can pose significant health risks. It is essential to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned environments, avoid direct sun exposure, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Counties and Towns in the Heat Advisory:

CountyTowns (not all towns listed)
AtchisonAtchison, Tarkio
NodawayMaryville, Hopkins
WorthGrant City, Allendale
GentryAlbany, Stanberry
HarrisonBethany, Eagleville
MercerPrinceton, Mercer
HoltOregon, Mound City
AndrewSavannah, Rosendale
De KalbMaysville, Stewartsville
DaviessGallatin, Pattonsburg
GrundyTrenton, Galt
BuchananSt. Joseph, Rushville
ClintonPlattsburg, Lathrop
CaldwellKingston, Hamilton
LivingstonChillicothe, Wheeling
PlattePlatte City, Parkville
ClayLiberty, Excelsior Springs
RayRichmond, Lawson
CarrollCarrollton, Norborne
CharitonKeytesville, Brunswick
JacksonKansas City, Independence
LafayetteLexington, Odessa
SalineMarshall, Sweet Springs
HowardFayette, New Franklin
CassHarrisonville, Belton
JohnsonWarrensburg, Knob Noster
PettisSedalia, Smithton
CooperBoonville, Otterville
BatesButler, Rich Hill
HenryClinton, Windsor

 

Residents in these counties should remain vigilant and follow the safety instructions provided to mitigate the effects of the extreme heat. Stay hydrated, seek shade, and use air conditioning to stay cool.

