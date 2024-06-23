Heat advisory warns of heat index values up to 108 in Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a heat advisory effective from June 23 until June 24 at 8:00 p.m. CDT. The advisory warns of heat index values reaching up to 108 degrees, impacting portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest, and west central Missouri. The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Hot temperatures and high humidity levels can pose significant health risks. It is essential to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned environments, avoid direct sun exposure, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Counties and Towns in the Heat Advisory:

County Towns (not all towns listed) Atchison Atchison, Tarkio Nodaway Maryville, Hopkins Worth Grant City, Allendale Gentry Albany, Stanberry Harrison Bethany, Eagleville Mercer Princeton, Mercer Holt Oregon, Mound City Andrew Savannah, Rosendale De Kalb Maysville, Stewartsville Daviess Gallatin, Pattonsburg Grundy Trenton, Galt Buchanan St. Joseph, Rushville Clinton Plattsburg, Lathrop Caldwell Kingston, Hamilton Livingston Chillicothe, Wheeling Platte Platte City, Parkville Clay Liberty, Excelsior Springs Ray Richmond, Lawson Carroll Carrollton, Norborne Chariton Keytesville, Brunswick Jackson Kansas City, Independence Lafayette Lexington, Odessa Saline Marshall, Sweet Springs Howard Fayette, New Franklin Cass Harrisonville, Belton Johnson Warrensburg, Knob Noster Pettis Sedalia, Smithton Cooper Boonville, Otterville Bates Butler, Rich Hill Henry Clinton, Windsor

Residents in these counties should remain vigilant and follow the safety instructions provided to mitigate the effects of the extreme heat. Stay hydrated, seek shade, and use air conditioning to stay cool.

Post Views: 1,019

Related