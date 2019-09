Heartland Foundation honors 2019 scholarship recipients

On Wednesday, August 28, Heartland Foundation honored 22 scholarship recipients at their Board of Trustees meeting. Heartland Foundation awarded a total of $36,679 with scholarships awarded to those seeking post-secondary education.

2019-2020 scholarships and recipients are:

Velma Flies Anderson Scholarship: Ashton Knorr, Savannah, Missouri

Mary Alice Hartigan Scholarship: Hannah Riekhof, Country Club, Missouri

Doris R. Hines Scholarship: Angela Voga, St. Joseph, Missouri; Melanie Smith, St. Joseph, Missouri; Dana Anderson, St. Joseph, Missouri; Ashton Knorr, Savannah, Missouri

Mosaic Life Care Hospice Scholarship: Kathleen Cooper, Savannah, Missouri

Dr. William and Mrs. Muriel Redmond Scholarship: Angela Voga, St. Joseph, Missouri; Dana Anderson, St. Joseph, Missouri

Mary Ann Reinert Scholarship: Michelle Steinmetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Bill and Mary Russell Scholarship:

Shelby Mason, Weatherby, Missouri

Noelia DePietro, St. Joseph, Missouri

Hannah Riekhof, Country Club, Missouri

Kori Hixon, St. Joseph, Missouri

Caleb Shanks, Cameron, Missouri

Natalie Kovac, St. Joseph, Missouri

e2 education emPowers scholars:

Hayley Kruse, Heartland Foundation

William Burkert, Heartland Foundation

Elias Manners, Northwest Missouri State University

Madison Owens, North Central Missouri College

Tiffany Jansen, Hillyard Tech Center

Kathryn Monahan, Hillyard Tech Center

Kaitlin Anderson, Hillyard Tech Center

Kailey Ashpaugh, Hillyard Tech Center

Kalanie McIntosh, Hillyard Tech Center

Erica Robinson, Hillyard Tech Center

For information on scholarship opportunities, please contact Dr. Sandra Pettit Weber at 816.271.7571 or you may contact Dr. Weber by email.