Heartland Foundation “CollaborACTION Grant” applications now open

Heartland Foundation is now accepting proposals for 2020 CollaborACTION grant funding.

CollaborACTION grants help support collaborative solutions which are designed to champion new innovations that have the potential to impact education levels, character development and/or workforce skills. Innovative project proposals need to be a collaboration between two or more partnering organizations. Projects may focus on one community or serve neighboring communities throughout the region.

Dr. Sandra Pettit Weber, Heartland Foundation resources coordinator, said this is a wonderful opportunity for community members to come together to build healthy communities.

“Our funding provides seed money for projects aimed toward improving the health of our region’s population,” Pettit Weber said.

In order to apply, you must attend our informational sessions prior to submitting a proposal. Sessions will be held August 26-30 and September 3-6.

Last year, Heartland Foundation awarded two CollaborACTION grants. The St. Joseph School District and Chamber of Commerce were awarded $49,100 for their Edge Factor program. Also, a $4,350 grant was awarded to the Grundy County University of Missouri Extension Council for their Step Out and Up to Leadership program.

For more information, please visit the Heartland Foundation website or contact Sandra Pettit Weber, 816-271-7571.