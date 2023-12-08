Heart health tips for holiday feasting from experts

The holiday season is renowned for its cherished recipes, shared across generations, and the joy of dining with loved ones. However, before you consider a second helping, pause to reflect on your heart health.

According to a study published in “Circulation,” a journal of the American Heart Association, the peak days for heart-related fatalities are December 25-26 and January 1. Dietitians in Missouri and the Heart Association are encouraging people to be mindful of their heart health and to dismiss any excuses.

Ariel Johnston, a registered dietitian at The Tasty Balance in St. Louis, advises that it’s acceptable to indulge in favorite holiday dishes, but recommends adding healthier options to maintain balance.

“You might have cherished recipes passed down from your grandmother that might not be the healthiest for your heart. It’s okay to enjoy these, but consider including some greens, salads, or appetizers with fruits and vegetables,” she suggests. “It’s important not to deprive yourself of these beloved treats.”

The risk of heart attacks can also escalate during the winter due to cold temperatures causing blood vessels to constrict. Research indicates that, regardless of the climate, heart attack deaths in December and January are about one-third higher than from June through September.

For those seeking motivation to avoid overindulgence, the Heart Association provides helpful tips on their website at heart.org.

Johnston also cautions against “yo-yo” dieting or crash diets post-holidays, noting their potential harm to heart health.

“There’s a lot of talk around this time of year about holiday weight gain and the impending flood of diet advertisements,” she explains. “While people may lose weight and slightly improve their lipid profiles, these diets are often not sustainable.”

Additionally, the Heart Association offers online recipes that incorporate healthier substitutions or additions to holiday meals.