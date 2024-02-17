Health department offers Safe Sitter and Safe at Home classes

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton will hold a Safe Sitter class and a Safe at Home class in March.

The Safe Sitter class will be at the health department education annex on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class is designed to prepare students in grades six through eight to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. Certified instructors will lead the class, which will include the practice of skills like CPR and choking rescue.

The Safe Sitter class will cost $20 per person. Lunch is included.

The Safe at Home class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department education annex on March 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. This class is designed to prepare students in grades four through six to be safe when they are home alone for short periods. Students will learn how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do when faced with dangers, such as power failures or weather emergencies.

The Safe at Home class will cost $5 per person. A light snack is included.

March 6 is the deadline to register for the Safe Sitter class on March 8 and the Safe at Home class on March 11. Registration links are available on the Grundy County Health Department’s Facebook page.

