Head Start Center in Trenton to hold application day Friday, April 12, 2019

The Head Start Center in Trenton plans to have application day this coming Friday, April 12th. Families with children eligible for Head Start are invited to visit the Head Start Center, located at 1807 Chestnut Street, between 4 and 7 o’clock.

Those attending are asked to take the most recent tax return as well as the child’s insurance and Medicaid care as well as a birth certificate. Head Start is offered for children from families in Trenton or Grundy County who qualify as low income.

Early Head Start is for children from birth up to three years of age and involves a home-based educator. Children ages three to five can attend the Head Start pre-school program. To be age-eligible, children need to be at least three by July 31st.

Instruction is offered at no cost and those accepted into Head Start will be contacted as to the starting date. Teachers at the Trenton Head Start Center are Susan Ellis and Angela Trask. Either one can be contacted for more information by calling the center in Trenton at 359-2662.