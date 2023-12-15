Head-on crash, west of Durham on Highway 6, leads to serious injuries

December 15, 2023
Head On crash or accident news graphic V2
In the early hours of December 14, 2023, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Highway 6, just west of Durham, resulting in two men being seriously injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Acura RSX, driven by 21-year-old Bodey J. Perry of Ewing, was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a 1999 Chevrolet S10, driven by 40-year-old Franklin D. Riley of Hannibal, which was heading westbound.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing total damage to both vehicles. The Acura RSX and Chevrolet S10 were towed from the scene by Roberts Towing.

Bodey J. Perry sustained serious injuries and was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was initially transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, and later taken by air evac to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Franklin D. Riley, also without a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Master Sergeant Davidson, Master Sergeant McGivney, Trooper Hummel, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Ambulance, and R4 Fire Department, responded to the scene.

