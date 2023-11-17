Head-on crash on Route N northwest of Downing results in one fatality and one serious injury

A head-on collision on Route N, three miles northwest of Downing, resulted in one fatality and one serious injury on November 16, 2023, at 1:05 p.m.

Galen G. Zimmerman, a 19-year-old man from Memphis, Missouri, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet 3500 northbound when he collided head-on with a southbound 2007 Ford E350 van, driven by Ronald R. Craver, a 63-year-old man from Bloomfield, Iowa.

Zimmerman, who was wearing his seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital by MU 4 Lifeflight. The Chevrolet he was driving was damaged and had to be towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing and Recovery.

Craver, unfortunately, did not survive the impact. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. His death was pronounced at the scene by Schuyler County Coroner McNabb. The Ford E350 van he was driving also suffered total damage and was towed by Lakeside Towing and Recovery.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Chevrolet crossed the center of the roadway, leading to a head-on collision.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Fire Department, Downing Fire Department, Scotland County Ambulance, and Schuyler County Ambulance.