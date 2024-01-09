Head-on crash on Highway 65 injures teen driver and Carrollton man

An accident occurred on Highway 65, eight miles south of Chillicothe, Missouri, on January 8, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m. The collision involved a 2006 Ford F-150 and a 2017 RAM 3500, both of which sustained total damage.

The Ford, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Bogard, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it veered into the southbound lane, striking the RAM head-on. The crash led to both vehicles coming to a stop in the roadway on their wheels.

The teenage driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. The driver of the RAM, identified as 57-year-old Davie J. Allen from Carrollton, Missouri, also sustained injuries. He was wearing his seat belt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Brotherton’s towing service.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.