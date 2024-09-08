Head-on crash on Highway 169 near St. Joseph injures two

A head-on collision occurred on September 6, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Woodbine Road, one mile north of St. Joseph, Missouri. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in injuries to both drivers.

William T. White, a 46-year-old man from Helena, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Highway 169. Yalena A. Olivares, a 60-year-old woman from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Highway 169. The crash occurred when Olivares attempted to turn southbound onto Highway 169 from Woodbine Road, and White’s vehicle collided with her head-on while trying to avoid the impact.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. White’s pickup suffered extensive damage and was towed by R and W Towing of St. Joseph. Olivares’ Chevrolet Tahoe was totaled and was towed by Blue Knight Towing, also of St. Joseph.

White, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Buchanan County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. Olivares suffered serious injuries and was also transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County Ambulance. Her use of a seat belt at the time of the crash is unknown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Buchanan County Ambulance, and the St. Joseph Fire Department.

