Head-on crash in Saline County injures three

The Highway Patrol reports area residents sustained injuries in a head-on collision in Saline County on the afternoon of August 11.

The driver of one vehicle, 51-year-old Steven Standley of Chillicothe, and his passenger, 76-year-old Paul Standley of Tina, were taken to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 92-year-old Herbert Richtermeyer of Grand Pass, was taken to the Fitzgibbon Hospital by emergency medical services. Injuries were described as moderate for the drivers and passenger.

A crash report indicates Richtermeyer’s vehicle traveled south on Highway 65 before attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway. The vehicle traveled into the path of the Standleys’ vehicle, which went north. The vehicles struck, and they came to rest, blocking the road. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

The Patrol notes all occupants wore seat belts.

