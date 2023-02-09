Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with serious injuries. Her passengers, 21-year-old Jayden Swartzentruber and 22-year-old Adrian Ruiz, both of Green City, were taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Madison Brewer of Kirksville, was released to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The SUV traveled east on Highway 6 before crossing the center of the road and striking the car. The car ran off the right side of the road.

Both vehicles were totaled. The Patrol notes Brewer did not wear a seat belt, but the driver and passengers in the car did.

Brewer was accused of three counts of felony driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury. She was also accused of failing to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident and a seat belt violation.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, the Sullivan County Ambulance as well as the Milan and Green City fire departments.

