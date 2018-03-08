Head-on crash claims 2 lives on Highway 65

Two individuals died as the result of a head-on vehicle collision in Carrollton Thursday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports a pickup truck traveling south on U. S. 65, driven by 51-year-old Monty Isaacs of Bogard, crossed the centerline about 500 feet north of Municipal Drive and struck a car, driven by 45-year-old Spencer Alexander of Norborne. The pickup then ran off the right side of the road and hit two mailboxes before it came to rest. The car came to rest blocking the northbound lanes of U. S. 65.

Alexander and his passenger, 62-year-old Esther Gregg of Carrollton, were pronounced dead and were transported to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. The Patrol reports a private vehicle transported Isaacs to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with moderate injuries.

All involved in the accident wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

Major Crash Team investigators, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, and the Carrollton Police Department assisted at the scene.

