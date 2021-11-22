Head-on crash at Stewartsville injures one, second driver arrested on DWI allegation

A two-vehicle crash at Stewartsville last night injured one driver and resulted in the arrest of the other.

Forty-one-year-old Sarah Hanson of Stewartsville received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Hanson was driving southbound on Route K when her sport utility vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound car driven by 42-year-old Ruth Teague of Polo. Both vehicles came to a stop on the road with the car demolished and the SUV receiving extensive damage.

The highway patrol accused Ruth Teague of driving while intoxicated for drugs resulting in physical injury to another person, possession of marijuana as a prior offender, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and no insurance.

Teague was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.