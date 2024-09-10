Head-on collision on Highway 61 near Canton leaves one dead

A head-on collision on Highway 61 at Route P in Canton, Missouri, resulted in one fatality and one serious injury on the morning of September 9, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Roy J. Schutte, 95, of Canton, Missouri, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 61 when it collided head-on with a 2020 Hyundai Palisade. The Hyundai was driven by Amy L. Ohnemus, 42, of Hannibal, Missouri.

Schutte was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold at 10:15 a.m. Ohnemus sustained serious injuries and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

The crash was assisted by members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Canton Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Lewis County Fire Department, and other authorities.

