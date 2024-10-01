Head-on collision on Highway 50 results in fatality and three injuries

A fatal crash occurred on September 30, 2024, at 9:40 a.m. on Highway 50, just west of Lake Timber Ridge Road in Gasconade County. The crash involved a westbound 2010 Dodge Charger and an eastbound 2000 Kenworth truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dodge Charger crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the Kenworth. The driver of the Dodge Charger, Jason D. Roberts, 45, of Mt. Sterling, Missouri, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Gasconade County Coroner, Jeff Arnold, at 10:02 a.m.

The Kenworth truck driver and other occupants involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and were transported for medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation by the Major Crash Team.

Those injured:

Charles C. Pratt , 22, of Owensville, Missouri, occupant of the Dodge Charger. Minor injuries, transported to Mercy Washington by ambulance.

Jason D. Roberts , 45, of Mt. Sterling, Missouri, driver of the Dodge Charger. Fatal injuries, transported to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home.

Jason D. Roberts , 45, of Mt. Sterling, Missouri, driver of the Dodge Charger. Minor injuries, transported to Mercy Washington by ambulance.

Derald O. Deppe, 67, of Morrison, Missouri, driver of the Kenworth. Minor injuries, transported to Mercy Washington by ambulance.

This marks Troop F’s fourth fatality for September and the 35th for 2024.

