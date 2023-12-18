Head-on collision on Highway 146 leaves one seriously injured

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 146, about 2 miles north of Gilman City on December 17, 2023, at 6:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 20-year-old Joseph T. Tate of Gilman City, and a 2001 Chevrolet S10, driven by 34-year-old Francisco Prior Cruz, also from Gilman City. Reports indicate that the Chevrolet S10, traveling southbound, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with the northbound Chevrolet Impala. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane, with the Impala facing north and the S10 facing south.

Tate, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. Prior Cruz, who was not using a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by NTA EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Southside MFA.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.