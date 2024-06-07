Head-on collision in Edina injures 84-year-old driver

State News June 7, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Head on crash news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A head-on collision on Highway 15 in Edina resulted in serious injuries to one driver on Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. on June 6, 2024.

According to the report, a 1992 Chevrolet Tracker driven by 84-year-old Burbert L. Fountain of Rutledge, Missouri, attempted to make a left-hand turn and struck a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country head-on. The Chrysler, driven by 47-year-old Allen C. Hatfield of Knox City, Missouri, was traveling northbound at the time of the collision.

Fountain, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Scotland County Hospital. Hatfield, who was not wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Hunter’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper Smith, Trooper Schieferdecker, the Edina Police Department, the Edina Fire Department, and the Knox County Rescue Squad.

Post Views: 101

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.