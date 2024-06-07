Head-on collision in Edina injures 84-year-old driver

Share To Your Social Network

A head-on collision on Highway 15 in Edina resulted in serious injuries to one driver on Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. on June 6, 2024.

According to the report, a 1992 Chevrolet Tracker driven by 84-year-old Burbert L. Fountain of Rutledge, Missouri, attempted to make a left-hand turn and struck a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country head-on. The Chrysler, driven by 47-year-old Allen C. Hatfield of Knox City, Missouri, was traveling northbound at the time of the collision.

Fountain, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Scotland County Hospital. Hatfield, who was not wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Hunter’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper Smith, Trooper Schieferdecker, the Edina Police Department, the Edina Fire Department, and the Knox County Rescue Squad.

