Head-on collision east of Maryville injures teenage driver, Maryville woman escapes injury

A head-on collision occurred on Highway 275, half a mile east of Maryville, on the morning of October 14, 2023, resulting in injuries and the total loss of both vehicles involved.

The accident, reported at approximately 8:35 a.m., involved a 2005 Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old male from Parnell, Missouri, and a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Melissa S. Tyler, a 40-year-old woman from Maryville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile driver was not using a seat belt, whereas Melissa Tyler was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision.

The collision occurred as the Ford Focus, westbound on Highway 275, crossed over the centerline and struck the eastbound Ford Escape head-on. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway as a result of the impact.

The juvenile driver of the Ford Focus, whose name is being withheld due to their age, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported to Mosaic Maryville by Nodaway County EMS for medical treatment.

Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Department of Public Safety personnel provided assistance at the scene of the accident. Both vehicles were deemed total losses and were towed from the site by Kizer’s Towing.