Hawley to oppose defense bill unless it includes compensation for victims of nuclear waste

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has released statements demanding justice for victims of nuclear contamination in the greater St. Louis area. He pledges to oppose the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if it does not include compensation for these victims.

Senator Hawley is a steadfast advocate for the Coldwater Creek community and all Missourians impacted by government-caused nuclear contamination. Recently, he secured President Biden’s endorsement for legislation aimed at compensating victims of nuclear radiation exposure.

On July 27, 2023, Senator Hawley achieved a bipartisan victory by securing the passage of an amendment to the FY 2024 NDAA. This amendment provides compensation to victims of government-caused nuclear contamination. The legislation extends the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to include victims of improperly stored nuclear waste in the St. Louis region.

Co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (R-N.M.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Schmitt (R-Mo.), the measure also reauthorized and enhanced the RECA program to cover a wider range of Americans impacted by nuclear tests and uranium mining.

