U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced that he will introduce new legislation to toughen the sentences for child pornography offenders.

Senator Hawley said, “This week I will introduce new legislation to get tough on child porn offenders. Dems, the White House & Judge Jackson spent last week saying sentences for child porn offenders are too harsh. They’re wrong. Child porn & exploitation is exploding. It’s time to protect our children”.

