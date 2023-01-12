Hawley slams DOJ’s partisan double standards, calls for special counsel in Biden classified docs probe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking further information about President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, and why the Department of Justice (DOJ) took the extreme step of raiding President Trump’s home in response to supposedly similar conduct but gave President Biden deferential treatment.

“In August of last year, FBI agents raided the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump, supposedly to secure classified documents dating back to President Trump’s time in office. President Biden appears to have done exactly what President Trump did—only he didn’t get his home raided by the FBI over it. The double standard here is astounding,” wrote Senator Hawley.

“To make matters worse, it’s taken until January of 2023 for this news to surface, even though the documents were found on November 2, 2022—just days before a hotly contested midterm election,” he continued. “Clearly, the Biden Administration and its allies in the media did their best to bury the story.”

Senator Hawley concluded his letter with a list of follow-up questions for the Attorney General and called for an immediate response.

Read the full letter by clicking here.

