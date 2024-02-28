Hawley raises concerns over mail service issues in Kansas City, across Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, raising concerns over the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) inconsistent mail service to Missourians in Kansas City and across the state.

“Recent reports show Missourians are continuing to experience delayed mail delivery. Some have even allegedly stopped receiving mail altogether. This is unacceptable,” wrote Senator Hawley.

He continued, “I encourage you to work with local post offices to ensure all necessary steps are taken to resolve this issue once and for all. Regular access to federal mail services through the USPS is a lifeline that keeps businesses open and families connected. It is crucial that Missourians can rely on USPS to carry out its essential services and provide the nation with reliable and affordable mail service.”

In September 2022, Senator Hawley sent a letter to the USPS Inspector General, pushing for answers on reports of consistent mail service delays in the Kansas City Northland area.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee oversees the USPS.

Read the full letter by clicking or tapping here.

