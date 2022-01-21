Hawley questions why Department of Homeland Security is focusing on “Woke Climate Agenda” instead of border crisis

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley wrote to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers on the agency’s Climate Change Professionals Program and why they are focusing on woke partisan government programs while ignoring the crisis at our southern border.

Senator Hawley wrote, “In a press release, you said, ’The Climate Change Professionals Program will be instrumental in helping the Department adapt to our changing climate by providing hands-on experience and guidance to young professionals interested in climate adaptation and resilience. This program will develop the next generation of climate experts, improve climate literacy throughout the Department, and help us execute our Climate Action Plan to remain mission-resilient while reducing our own impacts on the environment. Meanwhile, the southern border is experiencing a surge in drug trafficking and illegal border crossings…”

“The surge in fentanyl has been so dramatic that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) issued its first public safety report in nearly six years. The report shows that four out of every ten pills containing fentanyl carry a lethal dose… This is the worst border crisis in American history, yet it seems that the message is not making it through,” he continued.

Senator Hawley requested answers on the structure and legitimacy of DHS’ new climate program, including how would creating the Climate Change Professionals program help diminish the crises at the southern border? And how would creating the Climate Change Professionals Program help stop the flow of fentanyl over the southern border?

Read the full letter here.

Related