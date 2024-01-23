Hawley questions TSA policy on illegal immigrants flying without ID

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has sent a letter to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske, calling out the agency for undermining national security by allowing illegal immigrants to board commercial flights without valid photo identification.

“If this report is accurate, it is outrageous,” wrote Senator Hawley. “Millions of Americans are subject to the TSA screening process, which is often a burdensome, lengthy inconvenience and requires photo identification. Yet, every day, Americans take on this burden to enhance the safety of their fellow passengers.”

He continued, “Therefore, it makes no sense to grant special privileges to illegal immigrants, who should not even be allowed in the United States in the first place, much less permitted to board U.S. aircraft. This is indicative of the Biden Administration’s prioritization of open border policies over the safety of Americans.”

Read the full letter by clicking or tapping here.

