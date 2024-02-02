Hawley proposes bill allowing victims to sue social media platforms

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced that he will go to the U.S. Senate floor next week to call for unanimous consent on legislation that would give victims of sexual exploitation online the right to sue social media platforms.

During a Senate Judiciary hearing, Senator Hawley pressed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about child exploitation on his social media platforms. Zuckerberg stood up and apologized to the families of victims of child exploitation in the hearing room but did not commit to compensating the families who have suffered as a consequence of his inaction.

