Hawley introduces “Just Compensation Act,” which shields Missouri farmland from confiscation

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the Just Compensation Act of 2023 to prevent the federal government and private companies from confiscating Missourians’ property without just compensation.

“Missouri farmers work tirelessly to keep our state, and country, fed. The last thing they should have to deal with is big corporations and the federal government coming to try and take their land,” said Senator Hawley. “Congress must make it a priority to protect Missouri landowners and their property rights.”

This legislation follows Senator Hawley’s defense of farmers affected by the Grain Belt Express construction campaign. Last month, Senator Hawley sent a letter to Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky, demanding the company make commitments to operate in good faith and adequately compensate landowners impacted by the proposed transmission line.

Senator Hawley’s Just Compensation Act of 2023 would:

Prohibit the federal government from delegating the power to exercise eminent domain to any private entity;



Require the federal government to provide just compensation of 150 percent fair market value when exercising eminent domain; and



Impose annual reporting requirements on the Attorney General.

View full bill text here.