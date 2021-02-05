Hawley introduces amendment to transfer federal funds from Planned Parenthood to adoption program

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced an amendment to Congress’s proposed budget resolution that would transfer federal dollars given to Planned Parenthood to federal adoption and maternal health programs.

Senator Hawley said, “Instead of abusing obscure Senate rules and procedures to give handouts to their favored constituents, why don’t Democrats work across the aisle to help mothers and children in need? If Democrats are serious about unifying the country, then now is the time to drop divisive, partisan agendas and come together on an issue that all Americans can agree with.”

Text for the actual amendment can be found here.

Related