Hawley demands response from United States Postal Service for continued delays in the Kansas City area

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to United States Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb Hull urging that the mail delays in the Kansas City area be resolved and an investigation be conducted to prevent future delays.

“After months of widespread delays, it is well past time for the Postal Service to determine the root cause of the delays and recommend corrective action. We cannot wait any longer. Without an audit of these areas of concern, residents of the Northland will not get the services they deserve from USPS,” wrote Senator Hawley.

In September 2022, Senator Hawley requested that the Postal Service investigate the service complaints from Clay and Platte Counties in Missouri and conduct an audit of the offices of concern, yet no action has been reported and the complaints continue.

