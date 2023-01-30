Hawley demands Office of Management and Budget expedite implementation of TikTok ban on government devices

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young, demanding the swift implementation of the TikTok ban on government devices, as required by his recently passed legislation, the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act.”

“I write to urge the Biden Administration to expeditiously implement the recently enacted No TikTok on Government Devices Act,” Senator Hawley wrote. “As you know, I originally introduced this bill in March 2020, and it was finally signed into law on December 29, 2022, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. This law requires the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to develop standards for executive agencies to remove TikTok and any successor application from government devices within 60 days. Unfortunately, I have yet to see any signs of progress from your agency in developing these standards.”

He continued, “It is therefore imperative that the executive branch implement this new legislation. Quite frankly, the executive branch should have done this long ago, without the need for congressional action. I, therefore, urge you to expedite your agency’s guidance and ensure total compliance within the statutory timeframe.”

Senator Hawley also included a series of questions for Director Young on the implementation and compliance of the ban on government devices and requested responses by Feb. 5, 2023.

Read the full letter by clicking here.

