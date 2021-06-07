Hawley calls for Fauci resignation, full investigation into COVID-19 origins

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called for Dr. Fauci’s resignation following the release of his emails and recent investigative reporting regarding the origins of COVID-19.

Sen. Hawley also called for a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including determining the NIAD’s involvement in funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Last week, the United States Senate unanimously passed Senator Hawley’s legislation requiring the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic.

Josh Hawley photo courtesy of Missourinet