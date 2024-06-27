Harrison County Sheriff’s Office hires K-9 team Winder and Nico

Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
Harrison County Officer John Winder is sword in
Officer John Winder, with K-9 Nico

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the hiring of John Winder and his K-9 partner, Nico, as a full-time K-9 team in the county.

Winder and Nico joined the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office from Buchanan County, where they served as a dual-purpose K-9 team for the past six months. Winder, a native of Harrison County, began his law enforcement career in Buchanan County in 2022. He and Nico became partners in December and completed what the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office describes as “intensive training” before being deployed to the field.

Nico, a two-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix, is state and federally certified as a dual-purpose K-9. The team’s certification ensures their proficiency in various law enforcement tasks, including search and rescue, drug detection, and suspect apprehension.

